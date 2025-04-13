Police in Adamawa arrests herbalist over alleged killing of 11-yr-old boy for ritual

The police in Adamawa State have arrested a local herbalist identified as Murtala Musa, over an alleged ritual killing of an 11-year-old boy, Yangapwa David, and removing his eyes.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, who confirmed the arrest of Musa in a statement on Sunday, said the incident happened in Kodomun village of Demsa Local Government Area following a report by the victim’s mother, Fancy Alifas, and the village head of Kodomun.

According to Morris, Alifas had lodged a complaint at the Demsa Police Division that her son who had been taken to the herbalist for treatment, died while in his custody under suspicious circumstances.

“In a shocking revelation, the grieving mother stated that arrangements were being made to transport her son’s body home.

“However, when she returned to retrieve the corpse from the herbalist’s room, she discovered that her son’s left eye had been removed,” the police commissioner said.

“Responding swiftly to the report, police operatives from the Demsa Division visited the scene and promptly arrested the suspect.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our investigation. The suspect is in custody and the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has been directed to carry out a discreet and thorough investigations.

“The police hereby urge members of the public to remain calm and promised transparency and diligence in uncovering the truth behind the incident.

“Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses,” he assured.

