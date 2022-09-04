Police in Akwa Ibom smash syndicate that killed woman, sold her children

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has smashed a child trafficking syndicate that murdered a woman and sold her children.

The State Police Commissioner, Olatoye Durosinmi, who paraded the gang of four alongside other criminals at the Command Headquarters in Uyo, said the gang which specialises in child stealing and trafficking, was bursted by operatives of the state

Anti-Kidnapping Squad in their hideout in Uruan Local Government Area of the state.

Durosinmi who paraded the suspects and other criminals on Saturday, disclosed that the leader of the gang identified as Felix Edem, alias “Black Bishop” and a member of the gang, Joe Fineboy, both natives of Idu Uruan abducted one Queen Ime of Ifiayong Usuk village in the same local government area, along with her two infant children from her house into a tricycle at Ikot Akpa Etok road in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area.

The CP said the suspects later “murdered the woman, abandoned her corpse and absconded with the two male children and sold them to one Marius Obi based in Abia State.

Read also:Police to quiz officer over alleged sexual assault of detained teenager in Enugu

A statement signed by the CP stated that “on 30th August, 2022, at about 0700hrs, Felix took Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad to Aba in Abia State, where the said Marius Obi was lured and arrested. During interrogation, he confessed to have re-sold the two children to his syndicate member known as Nwanyiocha ‘f’, address unknown.

“Furthermore, as at when Felix Edem was arrested at Nna Enin village in Uruan Local Government Area, a locally made single barrel pistol without ammunition was recovered from him which he confessed to using for his dastardly acts.”

Durosinmi said the suspects would be charged to court at the completion of investigations while promising to make the state so hot for criminals to thrive.

“Today, I make bold to say that we are walking the talk as most felons have been kept at bay, thereby making Akwa Ibom State to remain a destination of choice for tourists and investors and one of the most peaceful states in the federation,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now