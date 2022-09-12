Police in Anambra speak on assassination attempt on Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah

Following the assassination attempt on the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, on Sunday evening by gunmen, the Anambra State Police Command has broken its silence while promising to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

The convoy of the Senator was attacked in Enugwu Ukwu community, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, and though he escaped unhurt, at least six people, including Ubah’s aides and policemen in the convoy were killed in the attack.

In a statement late on Sunday by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, the Command said the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng had already led operatives to the scene of the attack.

Read also: Ifeanyi Ubah urges Nigerian govt to take IPOB situation seriously

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, has led operatives to the scene where sporadical shootings took place in Enugwu Ukwu.

“Though the details of the incident is still sketchy, operatives are on ground there as operations is going on and the situation is being monitored.

“Further details shall be communicated please,” the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now