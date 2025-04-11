Police in Bauchi arrest 55-yr-old man for raping, impregnating daughter

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old man identified as Umar Alhahi Sule, for allegedly raping and impregnating his 17-year-old daughter.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, said Sule, a resident of Kurmin Ado village in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state, was arrested on April 3 following a report lodged at the Ganjuwa Divisional Police Headquarters by one Abdullahi Baban Karatu.

In the statement, the police spokesman said:

“On the 3rd April 2025 at about 1630hrs, the command received a complaint from one Abdullahi Baban Karatu ‘m’, aged 55yrs of Kurmin Ado village via Kariya ward, Ganjuwa LGA, Bauchi State, through Ganjuwa Divisional headquarters against one Umar Alh. Sule ‘m’, aged 50 years of the same address, sometime in the month of November 2024 at about 2100hrs, premeditatedly had sexual intercourse with his biological daughter (named withheld), aged 17 years, in his matrimonial bedroom on different occasions.

READ ALSO: Police under fire as Sowore condemns clampdown on demonstrators

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of certified season detectives was assigned to conduct a discreet investigation and arrest the accused.

“During interrogation, the defendant willingly admitted his wrongdoing and added that he had been molesting her several times on different occasions, which led to her pregnancy for three months, according to an examination report obtained from a medical practitioner.

‘While interviewing the victim, she corroborated the suspect’s statements, adding that the incident happened when her mother travelled to visit her parents at Burra village via Ningi LGA, Bauchi state, which her father took advantage of and was having sexual intercourse with her.

“Thereafter, on the return of her mother, she observed the victim was pregnant and questioned her who was responsible for that. The victim disclosed that it was her biological father.

“The Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu psc(+), mni, has directed that the case be charged to court after the investigation is completed,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now