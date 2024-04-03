Police in Bauchi arrest man for alleged rape of mentally Ill 10-yr-old boy

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 23 year old man, Sanusi umar who hawks garden eggs, and tiger nuts for alleged homosexuality with a 10 year old boy of unsound mental health.

According to the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili in a crime bulletin made available to Journalists early Wednesday morning, Operatives attached to Operation Restore Peace (ORP) of the Command arrested Sanusi Umar on the 28th March 2024 at about 2100hrs for allegedly raping the 10-year-old boy whose names are withheld.

The PPRO stated that the suspect lured the minor with a sweets and asked the victim to accompany him to an isolated area behind AIB filling station along Kofar Ran to defecate.

After the defecating, the suspect allegedly asked the victim to remove his trousers, that he wanted to see whether he cleaned his anus well.

“Upon removing his trousers, the suspect also removed his own trousers, grabbed the victim from the back and had canal knowledge of him. The victim rushed to the Manager of the filling station and informed him that the said suspect had canal knowledge of him,” Ahmed Wakili added.

The PPRO added that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect hails from Jingino village, Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa state.

He came to Bauchi State about two years ago, hawking garden eggs at AIB filling station along Kofar Ran, Bauchi just as it was also revealed that the suspect leveraged the unsound mental condition of the victim to perpetrate such a crime on him.

The victim was rushed to the ATBU Teaching Hospital, Bauchi alongside the suspect, where different tests were conducted on him to determine his health status.

The police image maker stated that investigation is still in progress, after which the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

Wakili added that, “Finally, the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed calls on parents, Guardians, and leaders wielding various degrees of influence to prevail on their wards and proteges to shy away from crime.”

By: Yemi Kanji

