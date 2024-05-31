Police in Bauchi arrests man for attempting to sell daugther for N1.5m

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Yusuf Umar, a 39 years old man who allegedly attempted to sell his five years old daughter for the sum of N1.5 million.

Umar of Dagu village in Warji LGA of Bauchi State was arrested following a lead from intelligence report from the area considering his suspicious movement with the girl whose mother he had divorced.

The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed while briefing journalists and parading the suspects at the Police headquarters in Bauchi said that efforts were ongoing to get to the root of the crime.

According to him, the “Man was apprehended while attempting to sell his biological daughter. Detectives of the Command arrested one Yusuf Umar aged 49yrs of Dagu village via Warji LGA of Bauchi State. The suspect who claimed to be a staff with Warji Local Government area council was arrested for trafficking his 5-year-old biological child.”

The CP added that, “On the 26th May, 2024, the accused took the infant (5-year-old) daughter from the estranged wife in Warji LGA under the pretense that he would take her to his sister in Bauchi town.”

He added that, “Unknown to the mother, he had already arranged to hand over the girl to unknown person, not knowing that he is a Police detective, where the defendant was arrested in a Hotel in Bauchi after he bargained for N1.5m to give up his biological daughter.”

“Additionally, the defendant to ensure his interest, sent the sum of N40000 as transportation fare to the person who linked him up with the buyer,” he added.

Auwal Musa Mohammed added that, “I have directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charged of Criminal Intelligent Department (CID) to discreetly investigate the crux of the matter to unravel more motives behind the defendant’s actions, after which he will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation for the established offence.”

While answering questions from Journalists, Yusuf Umar confirmed that he actually attempted to sell his daughter and even negotiated with the potential buyer agreeing to sell at the sum of N1.5m.

He however said that ,”Wallahi, I did not know what came upon me to take such a decision. It was the handiwork of my enemies who turned my brain upside down. I did not know how I got to that decision. The devil really cheated me.”

Amdist sobbing and crying, Umar said that he had realized his mistake and is sober now saying that, “I love my daughter, even though we are divorced with her mother. I regret my actions and want the mother and all others to please forgive me.”

Asked of the whereabouts of the daughter, he said that, “The last time I saw her was last Monday when I brought her to be sold. I am praying that no harm will happen to her. I love her and want to see her again.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now