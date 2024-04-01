Police in Bauchi arrests man for stabbing elder brother to death

A 30 year old man, Isyaku Babale has allegedly stabbed his elder brother to death after a heated argument about taking dangerous drugs.

The unfortunate incident happened on Sunday at Anguwan Dawaki within Bauchi metropolis as contained in a statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili made available to Journalists late Sunday night.

The PPRO stated that the suspect was arrested by the Command’s Operatives attached to Township Police Divisional headquarters for an alleged culpable homicide.

He stated further that the suspect was arrested following a report received by the Divisional Police Officer, Township Police Station Bauchi as Detectives from the division were drafted to the scene immediately.

They rushed the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) but he was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

He added, that “the development prompted the Detectives to initiate a manhunt for the suspect who was consequently traced and apprehended near Kasuwan Shanu area of Bauchi metropolis.

READ ALSO:BAUCHI: Death toll from zakaat stampede rises to 8

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the detectives revealed that the suspect used a knife and stabbed his biological elder brother on the 31st March 2024 at about 0400hrs after an argument that ensued between them.

“The altercation started when the younger brother (suspect) asked his elder brother (victim) to stop taking Cold Patch liquid popularly known as ‘Sholi’ in their room because of the unpleasant odour of the liquid.

“Both of them became furious with each other and began fighting. Shortly after a mediation, the suspect ran and picked a sharp object suspected to be a knife and stabbed the victim in his stomach.

“Further investigations revealed that both the suspect and the victim used to engage in fighting with dangerous weapons against each other.

“The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident to unravel more motives behind the action of the suspect and be charged to court for prosecution”.

By: Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now