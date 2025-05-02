Police in Bauchi confirms killing of former council chairperson, one suspect

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome murder of a prominent politician and traditional title holder in Bauchi, Hon Isah Muhammad, (Dangaladiman Jama’are).

He was gruesomely murdered by some people believed to be assassins who stormed his residence in Fadaman Mada area of Bauchi metropolis, late Thursday night and attacked him with dangerous weapons thereby causing him grievous injuries leading to his instant death.

It was also reported that two of his sons were hit in the process and were injured and now critically laying ill at the hospital under intensive care unit.

Hon. Isah Muhammad, who was popularly called Dan Galadiman Jama’are, was a onetime Chairperson of Jama’are LGC as well as one of the highly respected traditional title holders in Jama’are Emirate.

Details of the incident were very scanty as nobody could be reached apart from the source who revealed the story to Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

While confirming the incident, the State Police Command described it as a case of culpable homicide leading to the arrest of One suspect in connection with the gruesome killing of the ex- LG Chairperson.

According to the Command PPRO, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, “In the early morning of 2nd May 2025, at about 0403 hours, the Police Command received a distress call from a good Samaritan concerning an incident involving an attack by a group of youths at Fadaman Mada, located behind Government Girls Secondary School, Bauchi.”

He added that,”In response, a dedicated team of Officers was dispatched to the scene. They found Isa Muhammad Wabi, a 66-year-old former Chairman of Jama’are LGX, in critical condition due to injuries sustained in the attack.”

He was promptly evacuated to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi for urgent medical attention.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was allegedly attacked by acquaintances of his son, Abdulgafar Isa Mohammed, aged 24.

The investigation suggested that Ahmad Abdulkadir, also known as Abba, and Faruk Malami, referred to as Ajebo, had entered the home around 0300 hours and subsequently conspired to assault the late Wabi. He sustained multiple stab wounds to the neck.”

In a related development, one of the suspects, Ajebo, was found unconscious at the scene, likely due to retaliatory action from an enraged individual.

He was also taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Abdulgafar Isa Mohammed has been taken into custody for questioning and has cooperated, providing valuable information to the authorities.

By: Yemi Kanji

