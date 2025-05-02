Connect with us

Metro

Police in Bauchi confirms killing of former council chairperson, one suspect

Published

2 hours ago

on

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome murder of a prominent politician and traditional title holder in Bauchi, Hon Isah Muhammad, (Dangaladiman Jama’are).

He was gruesomely murdered by some people believed to be assassins who stormed his residence in Fadaman Mada area of Bauchi metropolis, late Thursday night and attacked him with dangerous weapons thereby causing him grievous injuries leading to his instant death.

It was also reported that two of his sons were hit in the process and were injured and now critically laying ill at the hospital under intensive care unit.

Hon. Isah Muhammad, who was popularly called Dan Galadiman Jama’are, was a onetime Chairperson of Jama’are LGC as well as one of the highly respected traditional title holders in Jama’are Emirate.

Details of the incident were very scanty as nobody could be reached apart from the source who revealed the story to Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

While confirming the incident, the State Police Command described it as a case of culpable homicide leading to the arrest of One suspect in connection with the gruesome killing of the ex- LG Chairperson.

According to the Command PPRO, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, “In the early morning of 2nd May 2025, at about 0403 hours, the Police Command received a distress call from a good Samaritan concerning an incident involving an attack by a group of youths at Fadaman Mada, located behind Government Girls Secondary School, Bauchi.”

READ ALSO: Bauchi Governor appoints 173 new political aides

He added that,”In response, a dedicated team of Officers was dispatched to the scene. They found Isa Muhammad Wabi, a 66-year-old former Chairman of Jama’are LGX, in critical condition due to injuries sustained in the attack.”

He was promptly evacuated to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi for urgent medical attention.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was allegedly attacked by acquaintances of his son, Abdulgafar Isa Mohammed, aged 24.

The investigation suggested that Ahmad Abdulkadir, also known as Abba, and Faruk Malami, referred to as Ajebo, had entered the home around 0300 hours and subsequently conspired to assault the late Wabi. He sustained multiple stab wounds to the neck.”

In a related development, one of the suspects, Ajebo, was found unconscious at the scene, likely due to retaliatory action from an enraged individual.

He was also taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Abdulgafar Isa Mohammed has been taken into custody for questioning and has cooperated, providing valuable information to the authorities.

By: Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

three + 7 =


 

Investigations

Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations3 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...