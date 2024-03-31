Police in Delta arrests eight suspects over murder of six cops

Eight suspects have been arrested by the Delta State Police Command in connection with the killing of six policemen in the state.

The police officers were ambushed and killed by unknown assailants on February 23 on their way to a fact-finding mission in Ughelli local government area of the state.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made this known via a statement through the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe in Asaba on Saturday, also stated that apart from the murdered officers, six others were still missing.

“The Nigeria Police Force has made significant progress in the investigation into the tragic incident that occurred in Ughelli, Delta State on 23rd February 2023, where officers on a fact-finding mission were ambushed resulting in the death of six policemen, while six others are still missing in action,” the statement said.

READ ALSO:Delta killings: Police hands over wanted monarch to military

“Following intensive investigative efforts, the police have apprehended eight suspects in connection with the brutal ambush attack.

“Five suspects were initially arrested shortly after the incident, and an additional three suspects have been apprehended, at different locations, following the statements and cooperation of the initially arrested suspects, bringing the total number of arrests to eight

“The suspects are currently in custody and are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to ensuring that all those responsible for this reprehensible act, and many alike, are brought to justice swiftly and decisively.”

The statement added that the the suspects will soon have their day in court once the investigations are concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now