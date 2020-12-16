Police in Delta re-arrests man whose video led to #EndSARS protest

Police operatives in Delta State have re-arrested one Nicholas Makolomi whose video allegedly led to the nationwide #ENDASARS protests in October.

Makolomi, who released the video showing how operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) shot a young man in Ughelli, Delta State, was re-arrested by the police on Tuesday.

The man’s counsel, Ekenemolise Osifo, who confirmed the development to journalists in Asaba, said the Federal High Court, Asaba, had ruled against his client’s initial arrest and detention.

He described the police decision to re-arrest Makoloni as a gross violation of the rule of law.

He added that his client who is suffering from chronic ulcer and asthma had been taken to an unknown location and denied access to medication by the police.

Osifo said: “Prince Nicholas Makolomi actually recorded an injustice being perpetrated and like what every right-thinking Nigerian citizen would do, uploaded it to bring the attention of the public to police brutality.

“Considering the present insecurity and lawlessness in the country, the baseless and unjustified act by the police to cover their inefficiency is an unnecessary distraction and mediocre instead of facing the actual issue and truth is totally disgraceful and unwarranted.

“What prompted the police to the re-arrest him was the fact that Makolomi brought the attention of the police to another act of unlawful extortion conducted by one SP Sunday Nwaja who demanded a N500,000 bribe to grant him a soft landing.

“To cover up for their lack of discipline to investigate the extortion issue, the police cunningly withdrew the pending matter from the court and re-arrested him.

“We want his unconditional release and an end to further harassment of Prince Nicholas Makolomi. The police should respect the decision of the Federal High Court, Asaba, which declared his earlier arrest and detention illegal on November 24, 2020.”

