Police in Edo arrest 63-yr-old man for defiling two-year-old baby girl

Police operatives in Edo State have arrested a 63-year-old man, Sunday Igbinokhuaihe, for allegedly luring a two-year-old girl into his room and defiled her.

The alleged crime happened around Urhonigbe, in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, who is a neighbour to the parents of the girl, reportedly lured the baby into his room with a loaf of bread and then fingered her private part until her hymen got broken.

The mother of the baby, was said to have discovered the abuse meted out to her daughter when she wanted to bathe her.

Following her screaming, the mother probed the girl, who showed her how the 63-year-old man inserted his finger into her private part.

The matter was later reported at Urhonigbe Police Station and the suspect was apprehended.

The matter has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Edo State Police Command in Benin.

Speaking on the matter, the Edo State Police Command’s spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, said that investigation into the matter had been concluded.

He added that the suspect would be taken to court to answer for his alleged crime during the week.

