Police in Enugu arrest woman, INEC staff collecting money for PVCs in viral video

The police command in Enugu has arrested one Chinwendu Nnamani, identified as the woman in a viral video extorting money to distribute permanent voter cards (PVCs) in the state.

A video in January was widely circulated showing a woman charging N1,000 each from registrants who came to collect their PVCs.

The woman in the video said the N1,000 was meant for her stress and transport fare.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had since disowned the woman and promised thorough investigation.

In a statement on Wednesday, Daniel Ndukwe, Enugu police spokesperson, said Nnamani and one Nkiruka Obinna, identified as an INEC official, were arrested on January 31.

“Police detectives serving in the State CID of Enugu State Command, on 31/01/2023, arrested the female suspect, one Chinwendu Nnamani aged 41, involved in the viral social media video clip, in which she is seen and alleged to be selling INEC Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at the sum of one thousand naira (N1,000.00), at Emene Enugu.

“Also arrested is one Nkiruka Patience Obinna aged 38, identified as an INEC Staff and alleged to have given the said cards to the first suspect for distribution to the actual owners.

The duo have been arraigned in accordance with section 22 of the Electoral Act.

