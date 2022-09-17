Police in Enugu partners EFCC to combat financial offences

The Enugu State Police Command has partnered with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a bid to increase its battle against financial and economic crimes throughout the state.

Giving the assurance when Mr Johnson Oshodi, the EFCC Zonal Commander paid him a courtesy visit, Mr Ahmed Ammani, Commissioner of Police for Enugu, told the EFCC boss of the readiness of the police to serve them better.

This is according to a statement signed by DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the spokesperson of the Command, and released in Enugu after the Friday visit.

Part of the statement reads: “We will continue to ensure a cordial working relationship between the command and the commission.

“The command will also give necessary assistance to the commission whenever the need arises,” Ndukwe quoted the commissioner as saying.

Meanwhile, Mr. Oshodi lauded the police leader for his high sense of integrity and professionalism.

“The EFCC will continue to tap into the wealth of experience of the commissioner and that of the police in general.

“We will maintain the existing cordial working relationship between the police and the commission,” he said.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that part of those who received the EFCC boss were DCP Samuel Titus; DCP Chinedu Oko, DCP Olasoji Akinbayo, ACP Hope Isiani Okereke.

