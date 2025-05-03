Police in Gombe arrests 27 year old ‘war contractor’

A 27 year old man, Joseph Babari of Bambur Darufa Ward, Karim Lamido LGA, Taraba State who allegedly collected N80,000 to fight a ‘war’ in Plateau State has been arrested.

The suspect was arrested by the Gombe State Police Command with exhibits including, a locally fabricated automatic rifle, Eight 7.62mm live rounds of ammunition, Locally made black vest and a bunch of charms.

The Command PPRO, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, in a statement stated that, “On the 30th of April, 2025, at about 2330hrs, a Police Patrol team attached to Pero-Chonge Division, Shangom LGA while on stop-and-search along the border between Gombe and Taraba states, successfully apprehended the above mentioned suspect.”

He added that “he was found in unlawful possession of a locally fabricated automatic rifle, Eight live rounds of ammunition, locally made black vest and a bunch of charms.”

Buhari Abdullahi added that, “During preliminary interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he was travelling from Maikatako, Bokos LGA of Plateau State, with the intention of reaching Karim Lamido LGA of Taraba State.

READ ALSO: Lagos Court sentences BRT driver to death by hanging over killing of passenger, Barmise

“However, further investigation revealed that the suspect had been contracted as a fighter at the rate of N180,000 to operate in Bokos LGA of Plateau State for a duration of two months by one Isah whose surname remains unknown,” The PPRO adddd.

The suspect is currently in Police custody along with the recovered exhibits while further investigation is ongoing to determine the source and intended use of the weapon.

The Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command, CP Bello Yahaya reiterated his commitment to maintaining peace, preventing the proliferation of illegal firearms, and ensuring the safety of all residents.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest security agency.

By: Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now