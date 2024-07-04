Police in Kano nab 149 suspects for robbery, thuggery

In a major swoop aimed at curbing crime, Kano State Police Command has arrested 149 suspects allegedly involved in robbery and thuggery activities.

This development comes amid ongoing efforts by authorities to enhance public safety in the state.

The command Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the arrests on Thursday in Kano.

He said 106 suspected thugs, 25 armed robbery suspects; two suspected kidnappers, three motor vehicle thieves and three drug dealers were arrested in different parts of the state.

“We have also recovered one pump action rifle, two vehicles, 8 motorcycles, 58 knives, 87 parcel dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

“Others are 23 cell phones, 13 cartons of indomie noodles and 67 silver rings.”

READ ALSO:Police arrest vigilante members in Port Harcourt, nab leader with human skull, other parts

He said that the arrest followed robust crime prevention patrols embarked upon by the command.

“All the suspects confessed to belonging to a syndicate engaged in the crimes committee.”

He said that the suspects currently undergoing detailed investigation at the Criminal Investigation Department of the command, would be charged to court thereafter.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Salma Dogo, said the command would continue to work tirelessly for the lives, and property of all Kano residents.

He solicited the support of the resident to come up with reliable and credible information that could aid in apprehending bad characters in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now