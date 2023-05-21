Police in Lagos confirms electrocution of two EKEDC staff

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the electrocution of two members of staff of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) in Lagos State.

The incident, according to the police, occured on Saturday at the Obalande area of Lagos Island.

This was disclosed to newsmen on Sunday by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to Hundeyin, the case was reported to the Lion Building Division of the command on Saturday at about 5.55 pm, by another member of staff of the EKEDC from the Lagos Island.

Hundeyin said the EKEDC staff reported that on Saturday, one of his colleagues simply identified as Umaru, 51 years old, allegedly got electrocuted while digging to locate a faulty transformer cable at the P&T Obalende area.

In the process, another colleague named Sunday Awaruwa, 48 years old, who tried to rescue the victim was also electrocuted.