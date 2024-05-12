Police in Ogun arrests woman for trafficking 16-year-old to Libya for prostitution

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a middle-aged woman, Abike Olonade, for allegedly trafficking a 16-year-old secondary school student to Libya for the purpose of prostitution.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the arrest of Olonade in a statement in Abeokuta, on Saturday, said the suspect, upon her arrest on May 11, confessed to trafficking the victim, a student of Adeoye Lambo Secondary School in Obada Oko, Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state, to the north African country to engage in sex trade.

“One Abike Olonade has been arrested for trafficking a 16 year old student of Ademoye Lambo Secondary School in Obada Oko, Ogun State,”

“She confessed that the victim have been trafficked to Libya!” Odutola said in the statement posted on the Command’s X account.

11th May, 2024. One Abike Olonade has been arrested for trafficking 16 year old student of Adeoye Lambo Secondary School in Obada Oko Ogun State. She confessed that the victim have been trafficked to Libya! pic.twitter.com/BRvhPshWRZ — Ogun State Police Command (@OgunPoliceNG) May 11, 2024

