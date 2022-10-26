Connect with us

Metro

Police in Oyo arrest teenagers for gang-raping, filming 17-year-old girl

Published

28 mins ago

on

Police operatives in Oyo state have arrested two teenagers for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl and recording the act on their phones.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that the two friends, after raping the victim, sent the video of the sexual act to another friend, who demanded sex from the girl so as not to upload the film on social media.

The statement read, “On the October 24, 2022 at about 12pm, the victim, (name withheld) ‘f’ 17yrs visited her friend Joshua Adegoke ‘m’ age 18 years at his residence where she met one Peter Akintunde ‘m’, age 18 years.

“At Joshua’s place, she was given a bottle of soft drink after which she was invited to his room for sex an offer which she declined. In a bid to salvage what she sensed was becoming a trouble, she innocently asked Peter, Joshua’s friend to prevail on his friend but instead Peter advised her to offer Joshua what he demanded.

“At this point, both friends took turns to forcefully and unlawfully have carnal knowledge of their victim while simultaneously recording the act. After this, Joshua deliberately transferred the video footage to another friend, one Oluwanjoba Adetona, who also reached out to the victim demanding for sex in exchange for not uploading the footage on social media.”

Opinions

