Police in Oyo dismiss ‘Boko Haram invasion’ video as recycled, urge public calm

The Oyo State Police Command has debunked a viral video claiming that suspected Boko Haram insurgents invaded the state along the Ibadan Expressway, confirming instead that the footage is recycled from a 2022 incident.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Command Spokesman CSP Adewale Osifeso described the clip—purportedly showing trucks laden with motorcycles and weapons—as “misleading information” deliberately circulated to sow fear.

“We have verified that this video is not new,” CSP Osifeso said. “It was originally recorded in 2022 and involved a separate operation. Its resurfacing during heightened security efforts suggests malicious intent by those seeking to spread falsehoods and create unrest.”

Read Also: Okowa supports Tinubu completing eight years, talks zoning, APC defection

The spokesman noted that one officer featured briefly in the footage, DSP Segun Adeyemo, then Divisional Crime Officer at Ilero, retired from the Nigeria Police Force in August 2024, underscoring the video’s age.

Oyo police stressed that no such Boko Haram incursion has occurred and assured residents that “there is no current threat to the safety and security of the state.” CSP Osifeso called on citizens to remain vigilant but not panic, and to verify information before sharing it online.

“We understand that alarming content can quickly circulate on social media,” he said. “We urge the public to avoid reposting outdated or inaccurate videos and to rely on official channels for security updates.”

The Oyo State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting all residents and maintaining peace across the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now