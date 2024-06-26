Police in Rivers declare militant leader loyal to Fubara, General Asabuja, wanted

The Rivers State Police Command has declared an ex-militant leader loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, General Asabuja, wanted after a video emerged where he was seen threatening to take over the local government councils in the state in the wake of the crisis currently rocking the state.

He was also seen firing shots into the air and daring the deposed caretaker chairman to confront him.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Tunji Disu, who personally declared Asabuja, a former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), wanted in a statement, said the video had caused a lot of panic in the state.

“That video caused a lot of panic in the state. It gives a lot of concern to everybody even out of the state.

“I want to assure you that we are not going to take kindly to that. We have put actions in motion. We would get him at the appropriate time. We have gotten a lot of people of his kind.

“You cannot prepare a video and start firing and threatening people not to move around and do what they are expected to do in town and expect the police will fold their hands.

“We are working towards it. We have invited him and he does not want to come but we will do what we want to do. We are looking out for him.”

“He is wanted. That is correct,” Disu said.

