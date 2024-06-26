Metro
Police in Rivers declare militant leader loyal to Fubara, General Asabuja, wanted
The Rivers State Police Command has declared an ex-militant leader loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, General Asabuja, wanted after a video emerged where he was seen threatening to take over the local government councils in the state in the wake of the crisis currently rocking the state.
He was also seen firing shots into the air and daring the deposed caretaker chairman to confront him.
The State Commissioner of Police, CP Tunji Disu, who personally declared Asabuja, a former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), wanted in a statement, said the video had caused a lot of panic in the state.
READ ALSO :Fubara removes Wike’s ally as chairman of Rivers traditional rulers’ council
“That video caused a lot of panic in the state. It gives a lot of concern to everybody even out of the state.
“I want to assure you that we are not going to take kindly to that. We have put actions in motion. We would get him at the appropriate time. We have gotten a lot of people of his kind.
“You cannot prepare a video and start firing and threatening people not to move around and do what they are expected to do in town and expect the police will fold their hands.
“We are working towards it. We have invited him and he does not want to come but we will do what we want to do. We are looking out for him.”
“He is wanted. That is correct,” Disu said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...