Metro
Police in Rivers kill gang leader who allegedly murdered Rivers CDC chairman
The Rivers State Police Command has announced the killing of a notorious gang leader, Peter Chukwu.
Chukwu was suspected to be behind the murder of the Community Development Committee Chairman, Mgboshimini in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, Ndidi Livingstone.
Livingstone, while coming out from the church, was rushed by the assailants who later shot him in the head and stomach after he attempted to flee.
The gangster and his men dragged the late chairman from a church he was worshipping in and shot him dead in the presence of his wife and children.
The state Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, disclosed the killing of the suspect while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Thursday.
READ ALSO: Officer killed as gunmen open fire at Rivers police checkpoint
Disu said the miscreant popularly known as Daddy Chukwu, and his gang had invaded the community in a separate attack and killed 22 persons on October 9, 2017, and escaped unchallenged.
Disu said: “Officers of this command gathered intelligence and operatives comprising of Rivers State tactical teams, the Intelligence Response Team with the assistance of Delta State Police Command stormed his hideout in Ibusa, Delta State.
“He was found hybernating in the residence of his herbalist where he went for spiritual fortification. He put up a fierce resistance, and in an attempt to escape, he was fatally wounded, and he succumbed to the injury before arriving at the hospital.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...