Police in Rivers kill gang leader who allegedly murdered Rivers CDC chairman

The Rivers State Police Command has announced the killing of a notorious gang leader, Peter Chukwu.

Chukwu was suspected to be behind the murder of the Community Development Committee Chairman, Mgboshimini in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, Ndidi Livingstone.

Livingstone, while coming out from the church, was rushed by the assailants who later shot him in the head and stomach after he attempted to flee.

The gangster and his men dragged the late chairman from a church he was worshipping in and shot him dead in the presence of his wife and children.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, disclosed the killing of the suspect while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Thursday.

Disu said the miscreant popularly known as Daddy Chukwu, and his gang had invaded the community in a separate attack and killed 22 persons on October 9, 2017, and escaped unchallenged.

Disu said: “Officers of this command gathered intelligence and operatives comprising of Rivers State tactical teams, the Intelligence Response Team with the assistance of Delta State Police Command stormed his hideout in Ibusa, Delta State.

“He was found hybernating in the residence of his herbalist where he went for spiritual fortification. He put up a fierce resistance, and in an attempt to escape, he was fatally wounded, and he succumbed to the injury before arriving at the hospital.”

