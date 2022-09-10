Police in Zamfara smashes bandit gang, arrests ‘most wanted’ leader

The Zamfara State Police Command on Friday, smashed a notorious bandit gang operating in the state and arrested one Isiyaku Babangida, popularly known as Alhaji Bello, said to be the ‘most wanted bandit” who has been on the run for years.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the arrest of the bandit in a statement on Saturday morning, said Babangida was arrested during a security operation in Anka and Bukkuyum Local Government Areas of the state.

“Zamfara Police Tactical Operatives, while on anti-banditry patrol, acted on intelligence information about an attempt by a notorious bandits’ group led by its leader, Alhaji Bello, to invade and attack some communities in Anka and Bukkuyum LGAs respectively,” the statement seen by Ripples Nigeria reads.

Read also: Zamfara bandit leader threatens to kill 300 people over death of wife, 2 others, demands N30m compensation

“The Police operatives swung into action and moved to the nearby bandits’ enclaves that led to a serious gun battle between the bandits and the Police operatives.

“The superior fire power of the Police successfully dislodged the bandits, a situation that forced them to flee with possible gunshot wounds.

“One of the most wanted bandits in the camp, called Isiyaku Babangida, aka Alhaji Bello of Kabe village of Kebbi State, was arrested.

“Sophisticated and fabricated weapons like AK-47 rifles and ammunition were recovered during the operation.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect explained how he and his other group members that bear AK-47 rifles, invaded several villages in Anka, Bukkuyum, Gummi, rustled unspecified number of cattle, and kidnapped many innocent people and kept them in captivity until their relations paid ransom,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now