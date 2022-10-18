Police Inspector arrested in Abia for shooting colleague to death during argument

The Abia Police Command has arrested a Police Inspector attached to a lawmaker representing Isiala Ngwa North constituency, in the State House of Assembly, Ginger Onwusibe, for shooting his colleague to death during an argument on Monday.

The suspect, Benedict Atule, reportedly shot his colleague, Inspector Samuel Ugwor, who was also attached to the lawmaker when a disagreement they had suddenly turned violent.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the arrest of Atule after he had initially escaped from the scene, said an investigation has commenced while the killer police officer has been detained.

“There was a disagreement between the two policemen; nobody knew the cause of the disagreement. Inspector Atule pulled his gun and shot his colleague. He threatened to shoot more policemen and resisted efforts to disarm him by other policemen in the team,” Ogbonna said.

“The Inspector died before he could get medical attention. The killer policeman also escaped arrest, but he later handed himself over to the police at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Umuahia, while the remains of the late Inspector have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Umuahia mortuary.

“It’s quite unfortunate and discreditable. The policemen are from SPU Base 15 Anambra State but are attached to Honourable Ginger Onwusibe. The erring policeman is in custody while the deceased is in the morgue. The case is under investigation by State CID Umuahia.”

