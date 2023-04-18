Police inspector demoted for assaulting man in viral video

The Nigeria Police Force has demoted one of its operatives serving in Rivers State for alleged assault.

The police Adejoh Siaka, was demoted from the rank of Inspector to Sergeant after he was caught on a video assaulting a man in the state.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the police officer was sanctioned for assault, discreditable conduct, and incivility to members of the public in the Emuoha area of Rivers State.

He said another officer at the scene, Sgt. Ndiwa Kpuebari was reprimanded for refusing to call his colleague to order while the third officer, Insp. Friday Obaka, was acquitted after he was discovered to be absent from the scene.

The statement read: “Siaka’s demotion followed an orderly room trial of the affected policemen by the Force Provost Marshal.

“Similarly, one Sgt. Ndiwa Kpuebari, who was also present at the scene but took no step to discourage such an inappropriate and shameful act was severely reprimanded.

“However, one Inspector Friday Obaka, who was later discovered to have been absent from the scene of the skirmish was discharged unconditionally at the conclusion of the proceedings.

“In all, the three policemen will be posted out of Rivers State to other Commands and Formations to continue their police duties.

“The Inspector-General of Police has therefore tasked officers and men of the Force to be diligent and uphold the lofty tenets of professional policing in the discharge of their duties with respect for the fundamental rights of all citizens in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”

