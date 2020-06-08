Police inspector dies after machete cuts from junior colleague in Lagos

A Police Inspector, Adekunle Ilesanmi Francis, an officer attached to the Special Protective Unit (SPU), Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, has reportedly died after a gruesome attack by a junior colleague who inflicted machete wounds on him.

DSP Bala Elkana, spokesman of the state police command, confirmed the arrest of the officer on Monday. The officer, whose name remains undisclosed, was said to be under the influence of alcohol when he committed the bizarre offence.

Eyewitness confirmed to press that the duo lived in the same building where the untoward incident occurred.

According to reports, the officer returned to his compound in Oke-Odo, intoxicated. Not long after, he was seen terrorising a civilian with a machete.

On seeing the officer, the inspector had approached the scene to intervene, but unknown to him, it would lead to his end.

Image of the incident revealed cuts on the inspector’s leg, amongst other parts of his body. Although, the inspector was taken to hospital for medical attention, he passed on early Monday morning from complications.

The officer has been detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Yaba.

