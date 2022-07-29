Police inspector dismissed for extortion in Kogi

A police Inspector, Richard Gele, has been dismissed for extortion of road users and corruption in the force.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The police officer was caught on video explaining why he collected money from motorists along the Itobe-Anyigba Road in Kogi State.

Until his dismissal, the Benue State-born Gele was attached to the Police Mobile Force 77 Squadron in Okene, Kogi State.

He was later deployed to the Itobe–Anyigba Road to safeguard road users on the highway.



The statement read: “The police inspector was dismissed after he was subjected to the force’s internal disciplinary mechanism and found wanting on the charges leveled against him in line with extant laws governing the conduct of police personnel.

“He, therefore, ceases to be a member of the Nigeria Police Force with immediate effect. The officer has been de-kitted and handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State, for further necessary action.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, while expressing the staunch commitment of his administration at bequeathing policing standards in tandem with international best practices to the nation, warned all personnel to eschew extortion, unprofessionalism, official corruption and other inappropriate acts. The IGP urged them to display exemplary courage and patriotism in the discharge of their duties.”

