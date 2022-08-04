Police inspector kills two bandits in Imo

A police inspector on Thursday killed two armed bandits who invaded his house in Orogwe, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

The spokesman for the Imo State Police Command, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday in Owerri.

Abattam said the suspected bandits jumped the building’s perimeter wall and gained entrance into the police officer’s apartment, but were resisted by the officer.

He said: “On 04/8/2022 at about 0222hrs, armed bandits in their numbers, invaded the house of a police inspector attached to one of the formations in the command and jumped the perimeter wall into the compound at Aforukwu, Orogwe in Owerri West Local Government Area.

“They destroyed the iron burglary protector and front door, entered inside the flat but were taken by surprise as the police inspector who professionally placed himself at a vantage position, engaged the bandits in an aggressive gun duel.

“The hoodlums who were stunned and confused by the staccato sound emanating from the officer’s rifle, took to their heels and were given a hot chase. In the process, one of them was neutralized.”

He said the officer alerted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ogbaku Division, who mobilized and rushed to the scene and positioned themselves strategically, combed the surrounding bushes where another corpse, two locally made pistols and an identity card were recovered.”

