Police inspector, suspected kidnapper killed in Osun attack

Suspected kidnappers on Sunday attacked a vehicle conveying two expatriates working for a mining company at Aruwa Village, Ifewara area of Osun State, and killed a police inspector attached to the company.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday in Osogbo.

She said the gunmen also carted away the slain police officer’s rifle.

Opalola said: “Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers attacked the police vehicle at about 810 a.m., but the police team, comprising a sergeant and two inspectors returned fire and killed a member of the suspected kidnap gang.

“During the attack, Insp Peter Sorrow was killed and his rifle and ammunition carted away by the suspects.

“One AK-47 with Breech No. 97698, one magazine loaded with 16 rounds of live ammunition, and two mobile phones were also recovered from the kidnapper killed in the gun duel.”

