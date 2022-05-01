Police intercepts Indian hemp worth N3m in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have intercepted 10 bags of illicit drugs suspected to be Indian hemp and worth N3 million in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) who were on a routine patrol intercepted the vehicle at about 4:00 a.m., in the Surulere area of the state on April 29.

Hundeyin said: “The drugs, packed in 10 sacks, were being conveyed in a Lagos colour commercial bus with registration number LND 995 XT from Iddo to a destination in Mushin.

“Luck, however, ran out on the suspects when vigilant RRS operatives on routine patrol stopped the bus.”

He said the driver of the bus, Amodu Agbaje, was arrested while his accomplices ran away.

“The two occupants of the vehicle escaped, while Agbaje was apprehended.

“The arrested driver claimed he was offered N25,000 to convey the drugs with street value of N3,000,000.

“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, to transfer the suspect and the exhibits to the command headquarters for further investigations,” the spokesman added.

