Police intercepts vehicle loaded with 135 parcels of Indian hemp in Kano

Police operatives in Kano have intercepted a vehicle loaded with 135 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kano.

He said the ash-coloured Golf Saloon car was intercepted by a police patrol team at Damagiri village in Rogo Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

Read also:Police uncovers baby factory, rescues pregnant women in Delta

Haruna-Kiwaya said: “On sighting the police, the driver of the vehicle zoomed off. Following sustained pressure by the operatives, the driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped.

“During a search on the vehicle, 135 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp valued at N1.3 million were recovered by the operatives.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now