Metro
Police Investigate removal of 12 year old boy’s eye in Bauchi
Bauchi State Police Command is now on the trail of two people suspected to be ritualists who plucked out the eye of 12 years old Almajiri boy, Najib Hussaini.
The incident was said to have occurred in Kafin Madaki, headquarters of Ganjuwa LGA of the state.
According to a press release by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan has ordered a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstance that led to the plucking of the boy’s eye .
Najib Hussaini is an indigene of Kano state, who was attending Qur’anic education (Almajiranci) in Kafin-Madaki and was barely a year old in the state when the incident occured on 9th December, 2022 at about 0200hrs at Unguwar Yamma, not far from the victim’s school (Tsangaya).
It was revealed that two unknown people who came on a motorcycle (Bajaj) lured the victim to a nearby house to assist them to call a lady in a house nearby.
Read also:Police dismiss reports of attack at new-found oil site in Bauchi
They however took the victim on their bike straight to an isolated area near Hanyar Gonar Wakili of the same village, where they stopped the motorcycle near a bushy area and forcefully plucked the right eye of the victim and consequently abandoned him in his pool of blood.
The victim managed to reach a point where he was sighted by some of his colleagues who rushed him to their teacher.
The incident was reported to the Ganjuwa Divisional Police Headquarters; a discreet investigation commenced in earnest where the victim was rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi (ATBUTH).
The Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, Aminu Alhassan appealed to the general public to always be security conscious and report strange people and suspicious movements in their communities. He also assured that perpetrators of criminal acts would be apprehended soon.
By Yemi Kanji
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...