Police Investigate removal of 12 year old boy’s eye in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command is now on the trail of two people suspected to be ritualists who plucked out the eye of 12 years old Almajiri boy, Najib Hussaini.

The incident was said to have occurred in Kafin Madaki, headquarters of Ganjuwa LGA of the state.

According to a press release by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan has ordered a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstance that led to the plucking of the boy’s eye .

Najib Hussaini is an indigene of Kano state, who was attending Qur’anic education (Almajiranci) in Kafin-Madaki and was barely a year old in the state when the incident occured on 9th December, 2022 at about 0200hrs at Unguwar Yamma, not far from the victim’s school (Tsangaya).

It was revealed that two unknown people who came on a motorcycle (Bajaj) lured the victim to a nearby house to assist them to call a lady in a house nearby.

They however took the victim on their bike straight to an isolated area near Hanyar Gonar Wakili of the same village, where they stopped the motorcycle near a bushy area and forcefully plucked the right eye of the victim and consequently abandoned him in his pool of blood.

The victim managed to reach a point where he was sighted by some of his colleagues who rushed him to their teacher.

The incident was reported to the Ganjuwa Divisional Police Headquarters; a discreet investigation commenced in earnest where the victim was rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi (ATBUTH).

The Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, Aminu Alhassan appealed to the general public to always be security conscious and report strange people and suspicious movements in their communities. He also assured that perpetrators of criminal acts would be apprehended soon.

By Yemi Kanji

