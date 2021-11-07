Police investigates FAAN AGM’s murder in Lagos

The Lagos State police command has begun an investigation into the alleged murder of the Assistant General Manager (AGM), Electrical Engineering Department, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Abdulrahaman Musa.

The command’s spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday.

Ajisebutu, however, did not give details of how far the investigation had gone.

He said: “The case is under investigation at Abattoir Police Division. An arrest is not to my knowledge yet.”

The General Manager, Public Affairs Division of FAAN, Mrs. Herienta Yakubu, who also confirmed the incident, said the agency management had set up a panel of inquiry on the death.

She declined further information, adding that the report on the FAAN official’s death was with the panel and would submit its findings at the end of the investigation.

The deceased’s younger brother, Nuhu Momoh, told journalists that his brother left his house on October 31 and never returned home as expected that day.

“Myself and the deceased’s wife were worried when it was getting late and he was not at home and all his phones were switched off.

“We made efforts to trace him and called some of his friends before they found his car along old Abeokuta road beside Bola Event Center where he was involved in a mild accident.

“Eyewitnesses confirmed that my brother was very Ok and that he even came down by himself. They told us that he even made efforts to get a towing van to remove the vehicle, but could not get any around.

“We were told that my brother later decided to take his leave with a promise to come back the following morning, November 1 for the vehicle.

“At that moment, a security man at the Oando filling station in the area confirmed that the car was dropped with him before his brother left. The security man said that while going, some hoodlums were following him and that was all he knew.

“Although, we have reported the case to the Abattoir police station and police command headquarters in Ikeja, we still continued in our search till we received a call on Thursday, November 4.

“The call came from Abattoir police station that they got a report of a dead body at Alaramimo Canal, if I could go and check for identification and on getting there, I confirmed he was the one.”

Momoh appealed to the police to unravel those behind his brother’s murder.

