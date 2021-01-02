Police investigates Ogun commissioner for alleged sexual harassment

Police operatives in Ogun State have commenced an investigation into the alleged sexual harassment of a 16-year-old student by the state’s Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi, who was reacting to a viral video on social media on the incident, said the commissioner allegedly made attempt to sexually harass the girl.

He said the case was being investigated by the area commander of Ogbere and its outcome would be made public in due course.

However, Balogun has denied the allegation.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta on Saturday, the commissioner said he never made any attempt to sexually harass the girl.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a purported video circulating on social media of a girl alleging that I attempted to sexually harass her.

“Let it be noted that in my entire life and political career, I have assisted many youths to secure jobs, some are working with me in my different businesses.

“On this said day, the girl was brought to my house by one of my loyalists who is her uncle, to assist her to get a job as a Computer Operator at the ICT Centre I facilitated while I was serving as a member of the House of Representatives years back which has been moribund

“But I am about to rehabilitate the centre in order to empower more youths in our local government.

“I met her at my sitting room for a few minutes where many of my loyalists are, people that came to visit me for the New Year. I chatted with the lady for few minutes and as part of my usual gesture, I gave her some amount of money for her transportation.

“A day after, I was informed by some people that I have been alleged to have attempted to sexually harass the girl and I should invite the family for a meeting so as to settle the matter amicably.

“It was after my refusal to yield to their threats that they went ahead to make a teleguided video leading the lady on what to say to implicate me. This is purely a political blackmail by my adversaries.

“Let me state emphatically that I never attempted to sexually harass anyone.

“I therefore plead with my fans and loyalists to be calm and not engage anyone on the said matter as it is being handled by the police and my legal team.”

