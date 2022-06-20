Police invites popular singer, Portable, over alleged assault

The Ogun State Police Command has invited a popular hip-hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, to appear before its operatives or risk being arrested for alleged assault in the state.

The directive followed the release of a video on social media where the singer mobilized some boys and ordered them to beat up an unarmed young man.

In a statement by its Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command said such behavior was unbecoming of the ‘Zazu’ crooner.

The statement read: “The attention of Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media where a popular hiphop musician Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable, the Zazu crooner was seen organizing some youths to beat up a young man and inflict bodily injury on him.



“The incident was said to have taken place somewhere within Ogun State about two days ago. Such unruly and violent behavior is not only barbaric, but unbecoming of somebody who supposed to be a role model for the youths and therefore should not be tolerated.In view of this, the Command is using this medium to advise Okikiola Habeeb a.k.a Portable to report himself at the nearest police station in Ogun State, failure of which his arrest will be ordered.

“The flagrant display of impunity by portable in the viral video is condemnable and if not checked, it will send a wrong signal to the youths who are looking up to him as a role model.

“Jungle justice has no place in our laws and whoever embarked on it must be made to feel the weight of the law, no matter the status of such a person.”

