News
Police invites popular singer, Portable, over alleged assault
The Ogun State Police Command has invited a popular hip-hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, to appear before its operatives or risk being arrested for alleged assault in the state.
The directive followed the release of a video on social media where the singer mobilized some boys and ordered them to beat up an unarmed young man.
In a statement by its Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command said such behavior was unbecoming of the ‘Zazu’ crooner.
The statement read: “The attention of Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media where a popular hiphop musician Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable, the Zazu crooner was seen organizing some youths to beat up a young man and inflict bodily injury on him.
READ ALSO: Singer Portable survives another ghastly accident months after acquiring new vehicle
“The incident was said to have taken place somewhere within Ogun State about two days ago. Such unruly and violent behavior is not only barbaric, but unbecoming of somebody who supposed to be a role model for the youths and therefore should not be tolerated.In view of this, the Command is using this medium to advise Okikiola Habeeb a.k.a Portable to report himself at the nearest police station in Ogun State, failure of which his arrest will be ordered.
“The flagrant display of impunity by portable in the viral video is condemnable and if not checked, it will send a wrong signal to the youths who are looking up to him as a role model.
“Jungle justice has no place in our laws and whoever embarked on it must be made to feel the weight of the law, no matter the status of such a person.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...