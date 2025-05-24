Police invites publisher over report of 5 missing persons in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has invited a publisher, Mr. Harrison Gwamnishu, to provide clarification on a report of missing persons in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Awka.

Ikenga said Gwamnishu had earlier published a story alleging that five individuals went missing while trying to secure hotel accommodation in the state.

He, however, noted that the command had not received any formal complaint or had anyone come forward to confirm the incident.

“As a result, the command is concerned about the veracity of the report, which prompted the invitation to Gwamnishu for further clarification,” he said.



The spokesman added that the command had issued a statement on Friday and asked relatives of the alleged victims to come forward if the report was genuine.

He noted that Gwamnishu had engaged with the police on the Facebook page and commented: “Thank you. They are strangers, and the family is on their way to the East.

“They will report today so your office can assist.”

He, however, said the engagement, efforts to get Gwamnishu to produce the victims’ relatives had been unsuccessful.

“This disturbing news has led some of our followers to question the effectiveness of the police and other security agencies, despite the relative peace and enhanced safety currently being experienced in the state,” Ikenga stated.

