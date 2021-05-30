Police kill Gulak’s suspected assailants in Imo | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Imo State have killed the suspected killers of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Gulak.

Gulak was killed on Sunday morning in Owerri, the state capital.

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, who confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday night by the spokesman of the state police command, Bala Elkana, said the suspects were killed in a gun duel with the combined operatives of the command’s Tactical Units, Intelligence Response Team, and Police Mobile Force (PMF).

The statement read: “On 30th May 2021 following a distress call received by the command on the gruesome murder of Ahmed Gulak, Police Special Forces made up of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Tactical Units from the command were deployed to the scene at Obiangwu Junction at Ngorokpala LGA of Imo State.

“ The teams were given a clear instruction to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the act with a view to bringing them to justice.

“Eyewitness account, especially the account given by the driver of the vehicle that was conveying Ahmed Gulak to the airport before the attack, gave a vivid description of the assailants and the vehicles they used in carrying out the attack.

“The assailants were said to have used a Toyota Camry 2005 model with silver colour; Toyota Sienna 1998 Model with gold colour; Toyota Hilux with white colour; and a Lexus RX 330 with gold colour.

“Having established the identity of the assailants and the description of the vehicles used in carrying out the attack, the teams further got details of the direction the hoodlums have taken.

“With further leads, the team was able to establish the location of suspects. The suspects were rounded up at Afor Enyiogugu junction in Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area. The hoodlums were met distributing onions to locals from a trailer they confiscated. The trailer was loaded with onions from the Northern region of Nigeria.

“On sighting the police, the hoodlums providing security coverage to those sharing the onions opened fire on the police teams. The gallant and battle-ready police officers swiftly returned the fire. The six hoodlums who carried out the killing and four other members of their gang were fatally injured. Three out of the four vehicles used in attacking Gulak were recovered.

“Three AK 47 rifles, one pistol, five AK 47 magazines with 92 rounds of live ammunition and criminal charms were recovered. During the encounter, two of the police armoured personnel carriers were riddled with bullets but survived the gun battle.”

