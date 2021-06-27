Metro
Police kill notorious armed robber in Delta
Police operatives in Delta State have killed a notorious armed robber, Diamond, aka Fowlboy who has been terrorising residents of Sapele local government area of the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Asaba.
According to Edafe, the suspect was killed in a gun duel between the operatives and members of his gang on Saturday.
He said: “The deadly armed robber met his waterloo on Saturday, June 26, after a distress call was received by the Divisional Police Officer, Sapele Division from Tropical Area of Amukpe that a three-man gang of armed robbers was in the house of one man (name withheld) in Amukpe, Sapele.
“The DPO immediately detailed patrol teams to the scene in conjunction with vigilantes. When the combined team of police and vigilante arrived at the scene, the armed robbers engaged them in a gun duel.
“One notorious armed robber who had been terrorising Amukpe Area of Sapele named Diamond, a.k.a Fowlboy was gun down during a gun duel while others escaped with bullet injuries.
“The injured suspect was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a doctor.”
The spokesman said the police recovered various items including one cut-to-size locally-made gun, a military camouflage sweater, and seven phones of various make.
He added that efforts were been made to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.
Victor Uzoho
