Police kill suspected armed robber in Delta

Police operatives in Delta State have killed a suspected armed robber and recovered a stolen vehicle from the gang.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Warri.

He said the suspect was killed during a gun duel between his gang and police operatives attached to the “B Division,” Warri, on Thursday.

Edafe said: “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), ‘B Division,’ Warri, SP Bolarinwa Alabi, received a distress call that some hoodlums snatched a Lexus car on the Warri-Sapele road and using the same vehicle to rob people.

“The DPO swiftly mobilised and led a team of striking force of the Division trailed the hoodlums, and caught up with them.

“The hoodlums numbering about four upon sighting the police, opened fire on the team and the police exchanged fire.

“The hoodlums escaped into the bush while firing at the police but one of them was shot and fatally wounded.

“The injured suspect gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

“One locally-made cut-to-size double barrel gun with two live cartridges and one suspected stolen vehicle with registration number PYN 595 PW were recovered by the operatives.”

