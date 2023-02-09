Metro
Police kill suspected armed robber in Gombe
Police operatives in Gombe on Thursday killed one suspected armed robber while others escaped with gun wounds in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Mahid Abubakar, confirmed the incident in a statement in Gombe.
He said: “A commercial vehicle coming from Bauchi to Gombe informed men of Mopol 34 PMF attached to Wuro Dole check at about 0430hrs that a group of suspected armed robbers blocked Gombe/Bauchi road with stones and robbed them of their valuables.
“On getting the report, the police team mobilized and boarded same commercial bus back to the scene of the incident with the intent of getting the armed robbers.
“When they reached the point, the robbers suddenly came out and approached the bus with the intention to attack and rob the occupants of the vehicle but they took to their heels on sighting the policemen in the bus.
“The Policemen went after them and succeeded in neutralising one of the suspects while others escaped with bullet wounds.”
