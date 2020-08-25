Latest Metro

Police kill suspected serial killer in Ogun

August 25, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Ogun State Police Command said on Tuesday a suspected serial killer, Feyisola Dosumu has been killed by policemen in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, said Dosunmu, who was also known as Spartan, was killed during a gun duel with policemen and local vigilante operatives in Ikenne local government area of the state.

The deceased, according to Oyeyemi, had killed many residents of Ogere and Iperu in Ikenne LGA.

He said: “The police had tried to catch him yesterday (Monday), but he escaped. We cannot allow him to continue killing people. We are going to parade his corpse later today.”

