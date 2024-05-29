Police kill three suspected kidnappers, rescue two in Benue

Police operatives in Benue State have reportedly killed three suspected kidnappers and rescued two victims in the state.

The suspected kidnappers were reported to have kidnapped two people, in their homes about a week ago, in the Ukum Local Government Area of the state and demanded N23m ransom.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, stated that a team of Operation Zenda deployed to the area burst into the hideout of the suspected kidnappers in the early hours of Wednesday.

Anene said: “On 29/5/2024 at about 0600hrs, officers of the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force stormed the kidnappers’ hideout.

READ ALSO: Police kills two suspected kidnappers in Kogi

“On sighting the police, the kidnappers led by the gang leader Tersue Dada aka ‘Causer’ engaged the team in a gun duel but were overpowered by the superior firepower of the police.

“Consequently, three suspects sustained gunshot injuries and were eventually confirmed dead at the hospital while one of the suspects, Terver Tavershima of Tinenune, Ukum LGA, was arrested.”

Anene noted that the team also recovered one AK-47 rifle, one dane gun, assorted phones, a camouflage uniform, and a motorcycle at the scene.

She added that the two kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now