Metro
Police kill two ESN members, recover weapons during raid in Enugu
The Enugu State Police Command says two suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militia wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), were killed on Saturday during a raid on one of their camps in Akwuke community, Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.
The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the police also recovered one AK-47 rifle, one submachine gun, one stainless pump-action gun, 27 live and 23 expended rounds of 7.62 mm caliber ammunition after the raid.
The police spokesman added that the raid was an “intelligence-guided operation carried out by operatives of the command serving in Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad, on March 30, 2024, at about 2:30 a.m in their camp in Akwuke community.”
“The operatives were, however, met with resistance from the renegades, who opened fire upon sighting them, but they were subdued by the superior firepower of the operatives,” the police spokesman said.
READ ALSO:Police destroys criminals’ camps in Anambra
“Two of the criminal elements were neutralised, while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds. One AK-47 rifle, one submachine gun (SMG), one stainless pump-action gun (PAG), 27 live and 23 expended rounds of 7.62 mm caliber ammunition were recovered after the raid.
“Also recovered are five live cartridges, and a small blue-colored Gideon New Testament bible used to conceal objects suspected to be charm.
“A preliminary investigation reveals that the breech number of the recovered AK-47 was wiped off and that the criminal elements are responsible for several attacks and carting away of police officers rifles, as the rifle’s magazine bore the Nigeria Police Force colour. Further discreet investigations are ongoing.
“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, while commending the operatives for the operational feat, has reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to rid Enugu State of unrepentant criminals.
“He, however, solicits the continued support of the citizenry, while urging them and owners of medical facilities, in particular, to report persons found with gunshot wounds to the police.”
