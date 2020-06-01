POLICE KILLINGS: Wizkid slams Buhari, Trump

Popular Afro pop singer, Wizkid has taken a swipe at the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and his American counterpart, President Donald Trump over the recent killing of civilians by policemen in their domains.

The singer took to his Twitter page on Monday to react to the killing of an African-American, George Floyd, by a Minneapolis police officer, and the killing of Tina, a 16-year-old girl, at Iyana Oworo area of Lagos, by a suspected officer of the Nigerian police.

Wizkid who was obviously disturbed by the developments took to social media to spill his guts when he said the police in the US were killing black Americans, and here in Nigeria, the police were also killing Nigerians.

He wrote; “Police dey kill black Americans and Naija police dey kill Nigerians. No man fit sort this matter. God save us.

“Buhari/Trump same person lol… Only difference be say one sabi use twitter pass the other. Clueless! “God save the world! Save the people,” he added.

