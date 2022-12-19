Police kills 12 suspected bandits, kidnappers in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have killed 12 suspected bandits and kidnappers in Alkaleri local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmad Wakil, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Bauchi.

He said the operatives also recovered weapons and motorcycles from the bandits.

According to Wakil, the operatives engaged the suspects in four hideouts at Mansur, Digare, Gwana, and Dajin Madam in Alkaleri Forest in the state.

He said: “Following the hot exchange of superior fire-power by the operatives which left 12 of the kidnappers neutralised while others subdued, dislodged and scampered in disarray into the nearby bushes with possible gunshot wounds and abandoned their camps.

“Consequently, weapons and operational motorcycles were recovered during the operation.

“The command had intensified patrols to apprehend the fleeing members of the syndicate.”

