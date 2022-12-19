News
Police kills 12 suspected bandits, kidnappers in Bauchi
Police operatives in Bauchi have killed 12 suspected bandits and kidnappers in Alkaleri local government area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmad Wakil, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Bauchi.
He said the operatives also recovered weapons and motorcycles from the bandits.
According to Wakil, the operatives engaged the suspects in four hideouts at Mansur, Digare, Gwana, and Dajin Madam in Alkaleri Forest in the state.
Read also:Police arrest kidnappers posing as hunter group in Delta
He said: “Following the hot exchange of superior fire-power by the operatives which left 12 of the kidnappers neutralised while others subdued, dislodged and scampered in disarray into the nearby bushes with possible gunshot wounds and abandoned their camps.
“Consequently, weapons and operational motorcycles were recovered during the operation.
“The command had intensified patrols to apprehend the fleeing members of the syndicate.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...