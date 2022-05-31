Police kills 3 suspected IPOB members in Ebonyi

Police operatives in Ebonyi on Tuesday raided a suspected Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) camp in the state and killed three people.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chris Anyanwu, who confirmed the development to journalists in Abakaliki, said the camp was located in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

He added that the raid was carried out with the military and the Department of State Security (DSS).

Anyanwu said: “This followed an attack on a police patrol team on Monday, during which the hoodlums murdered a policeman in cold blood.

“Based on intelligence at the disposal of the police, the hoodlums were traced to a camp at Isu.

“While surveying the one-way route into the camp, the hoodlums ambushed the security operatives and rained sporadic bullet shots in their direction.

“In a spontaneous response, the joint team engaged the hoodlums in a counter-attack and neutralised three of them. The hoodlums scampered in different directions with bullet wounds.”

He said two AK47 rifles, a few rounds of ammunition, and three corpses of the assailants were recovered by the security agents after the operation.

Other items recovered from the criminals are – AK49 rifle, one AR rifle, 147 rounds of AR ammunition, 38 rounds of AK47 ammunition, one locally-fabricated double-barrelled pistol, two walkie-talkie sets, charms and one hospital card.

He added: “The troops made their way into the main enclave of the miscreants and recovered more exhibits.

“One bank ATM card, two National ID cards, one Techno phone battery and other incriminating items were also recovered.”

