Metro
Police kills 3 suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Bauchi
Operatives attached to the Bauchi State Police Command have rescued a kidnap victim while in the process, two suspected kidnappers were neutralized and a firearm retrieved.
According to the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, on the 3rd March, 2023, credible intelligence information revealed that, on the same date “at about 0100hrs, some unknown gunmen invaded the residence of Alhaji Abdulhamid Muhammad at Rafin Cora village via Ningi LGA in an attempt to kidnap his son, one Usman Abdulhamid, age 28 years.
“However, in the process, the victim resisted being taken away by the kidnappers and he was shot multiple times in his lower abdomen while making an effort to escape.
“On receipt of the information, the Police operatives jointly with a local vigilante group led by the DPO, Ningi swiftly mobilized to the scene to counter the kidnappers from accomplishing their mission in the village”.
The kidnappers were said to have welcomed Police operatives with sporadic gunshots in their efforts to escape.
While responding, the Operatives engaged them in a gun duel which forced them to scamper in disarray with possible gunshot wounds.
“Consequently, two of the kidnappers met their waterloo at the spot, while one AK47 was retrieved during the encounter,” the PPRO added.
Read also:Police blame banks for delay in payment of election duties allowances
The victim was rescued and immediately taken to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Birnin Kudu, Jigawa state for medical treatment.
The PPRO added that, furthermore, concerted efforts have been intensified in a bid to follow their trail and arrest the other fleeing suspects in order to face the full wrath of the law.
By Yemi Kanji
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...