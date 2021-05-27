 Police kills 4 bandits who attacked Katsina community | Ripples Nigeria
Police kills 4 bandits who attacked Katsina community

Published

1 min ago

on

The police in Katsina State repelled bandits’ attack on Dangeza village, Batsari Local Government Area, and neutralised four suspects.

This is contained in a statement issued by SP Gambo Isah, the spokesman of the police in Katsina.

”On Wednesday, at about 16:30hrs, DPO of Batsari led a team of police personnel to Dangeza village, Batsari and successfully repelled bandits on a heinous mission.

“The team engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun battle. The dogged, uncommon courage and tactical operational strategy adopted by the police made the bandits to flee into the forest with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.



“In the course of profiling the scene, four corpses and three motorcycles were recovered,” the police said.

Isah, therefore, urged members of the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies working at the frontline, by giving them credible information on bandits activities.

He also urged members of the public to continue to expose bandits’ collaborators, especially those supplying them with arms, ammunition, and other essential commodities in the forests.

The PPRO assured that the command remains committed to the ongoing fight against all criminals in society.

By Mayowa Oladeji

