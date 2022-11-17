Police kills 7 suspected bandits in Niger

Police operatives in Niger have killed seven suspected bandits in Kumbashi village of Mariga local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ogundele Ayodeji, confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday in Minna.

He said: “We received intelligent reports on plan attack by the bandits on Kumbashi village and mobilise our personnel for prompt security action.

READ ALSO: Police kills two suspected bandits, rescues abducted person in Kaduna

“The police tactical teams and local vigilante/hunters stationed at Kumbashi town engaged the bandits in a shootout and seven of the hoodlums were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot injuries.”

Ayodeji added that two members of the vigilante group sustained bullet wounds and were taken to the Kontagora General Hospital for treatment.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now