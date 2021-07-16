Police kills bandit, rescue 65-year-old victim in Jigawa

Men of the Katsina and Jigawa states Police Commands have killed a leader of a kidnapping gang, identified as Abdullahi Bummi, in Jigawa State.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the assailant was killed during a raid on bandits’ den in Gallu, Yankwashi Local Government Area of the state, while a 65-year-old was rescued by police officers during the operation.

Briefing newsmen at the Command’s headquarters in Katsina, the Police spokesman in the state, SP Gambo Isah, said the victim, Hajiya Hasana Zubairu, was kidnapped on June 29, 2021, from her village, Rijiyar Tsamiya in the Sandamu Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of N500 million from the victim’s family.

“When we got the report about the abduction, our OC anti-kidnap unit in collaboration with our colleagues in Jigawa State swung into action,” he said.

He said the leader of the bandits, Abdullahi Bummi, 50, who engaged the police officers in a gun battle, attempted to escape with the victim on a motorbike but was over-powered and gunned down by the police.

He said search parties were still combing the forest with the view to apprehending other members of the gang.

Meanwhile, a family member of the victim, Alhaji Rabiu Zubairu, said the family had offered up to N2.7 million to the abductors for the release of the victim, but they insisted on getting more.

