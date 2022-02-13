News
Police kills bandits, rescues 20 hostages in Niger
Police operatives in Niger State on Saturday killed several suspected bandits in a failed attack on Nasko village in the Magama Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Minna, said the operatives also rescued 20 kidnapped persons and recovered a large herd of cattle during the operation.
He said: “The bandits and terrorists attacked some villages around Nasko in Magama on Saturday and rustled a large number of cattle.
READ ALSO: Niger to pay for information on bandits
“The police sent for reinforcement and military operatives and vigilantes joined in combing the area.
“A two-hour fierce gun battle later ensued on Ibeto cattle route which the hoodlums were trying to escape with the cattle.”
The spokesman revealed that one AK-47 magazine with 30 rounds of live ammunition, seven telephone handsets, and one Honda motorcycle were recovered from the terrorists.
